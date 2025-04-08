Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

XAR opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $181.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1897 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

