Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $93,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $6,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.98. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

