Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 539.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 134,814 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $708,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 52,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $948.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

