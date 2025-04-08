Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New $76,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $213.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.93. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $234.36.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.