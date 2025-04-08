Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 4,727 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $279.24 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

