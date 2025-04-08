Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ONC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $220.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.40. Beigene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beigene

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,146 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total transaction of $2,073,808.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,240,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,223,739.56. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $24,674,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,104,288 shares of company stock worth $285,064,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

