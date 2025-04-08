Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $62.82. Approximately 32,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 628% from the average daily volume of 4,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

Barrons 400 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrons 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrons 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Barrons 400 ETF Company Profile

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

