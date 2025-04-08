Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.34.
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baronsmead Second Venture Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.