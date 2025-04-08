Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £195.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.34.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

In other Baronsmead Second Venture Trust news, insider Adriana Stirling purchased 18,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,081.12 ($12,832.38). 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

