Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 448,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,921. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $283.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

