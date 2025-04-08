Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. 1,234,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,390. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 20.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Masco by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

