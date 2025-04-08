Barclays Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $110.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Shares of BOKF traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 89,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

