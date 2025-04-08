Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,332,363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 4.15% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $121,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 245.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.2922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 4.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.