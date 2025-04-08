Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 726,645 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,645 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.84% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $105,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.