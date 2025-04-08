Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,296,285 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Diageo worth $178,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.65. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $144.28.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

