Bank of Montreal Can Has $161.80 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of UBS Group worth $161,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,594,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,886,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,915,512,000 after buying an additional 1,296,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,616 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 16,751,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,936,000 after acquiring an additional 95,712 shares during the period.

NYSE:UBS opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

