Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 241,414 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $172,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

