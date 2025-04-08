Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.42 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 61.50 ($0.78). Bango shares last traded at GBX 66.45 ($0.85), with a volume of 207,799 shares traded.

Bango Stock Up 13.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64.

Insider Activity at Bango

In other Bango news, insider Marcus Weldon acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £20,625 ($26,253.82). 37.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

