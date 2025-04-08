B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.9 %

RILYZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,177. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.