B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.9 %
RILYZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,177. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
