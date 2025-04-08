Aviva plc (AV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.80 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 100.0% increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aviva Price Performance

AV stock opened at GBX 492.10 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.50. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 390.70 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aviva will post 46.4942529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 615 ($7.83) to GBX 635 ($8.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.67 ($7.46).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviva

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 523,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £2,906,690.40 ($3,699,962.32). 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.