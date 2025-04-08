Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 18,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 143,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $523,770.00, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Avenue Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

