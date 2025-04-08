Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Trading Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.85. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.42.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.98.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

