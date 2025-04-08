Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 1,506 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in VeriSign by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 330,561 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 914,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on VeriSign

VeriSign Trading Down 2.4 %

VRSN opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.56. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.