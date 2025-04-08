Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $208,000 Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $99,117.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,281.14. The trade was a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

