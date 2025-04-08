Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New $197,000 Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 70,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.06. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

