Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $159,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $697,411,000 after buying an additional 323,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

