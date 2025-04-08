Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $217,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after buying an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after acquiring an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after purchasing an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,151,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at $103,964,058. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.