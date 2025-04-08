ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $372.61 and last traded at $401.00, with a volume of 15378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $400.61.

ASM International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.73.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.87. ASM International had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $863.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASM International NV will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

