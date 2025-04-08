Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Holdings Increased by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARWR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,220,021.39. This represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,717 shares of company stock worth $3,064,441. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

