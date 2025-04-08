Aristides Capital LLC Takes $149,000 Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 110,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 9.71%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

