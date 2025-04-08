Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $68.12, with a volume of 19997854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $39,362,831 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

