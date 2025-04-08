Argan (AGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Argan to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $197.50 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Argan Stock Up 3.1 %
NYSE:AGX opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.72. Argan has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $191.46.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.
