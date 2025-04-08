Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld acquired 95,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $249,597.40. Following the purchase, the president now owns 584,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,818. This represents a 19.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld acquired 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,878.97. This trade represents a 15.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 163,165 shares of company stock worth $422,767 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

