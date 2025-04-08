Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $4,508,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,162,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,526,505.64. The trade was a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 in the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

