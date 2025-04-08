Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 9,913 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Logan Ridge Finance comprises approximately 0.8% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LRFC opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,880.00%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

