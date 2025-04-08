Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 9,913 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,913 shares during the period. Logan Ridge Finance comprises approximately 0.8% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned 1.89% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance
Shares of LRFC opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.86.
Logan Ridge Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,880.00%.
About Logan Ridge Finance
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Ridge Finance
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.