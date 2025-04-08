Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,080.46.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.1 %

FICO stock opened at $1,708.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,820.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

