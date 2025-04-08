Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $29,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after buying an additional 325,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,712,000 after acquiring an additional 178,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,086,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after purchasing an additional 98,799 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

