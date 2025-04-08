Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,057.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.