Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.01.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

