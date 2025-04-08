APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 229.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,387 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $176,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.83.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $233.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

