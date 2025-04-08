APG Asset Management N.V. Has $66.92 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.13% of AutoZone worth $66,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,479.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,533.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,308.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,724.00.

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,610.00, for a total value of $10,288,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at $10,555,640. The trade was a 49.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,721 shares of company stock worth $24,609,331. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

