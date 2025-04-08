APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 745,804 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 954,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,804 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $172,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after buying an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.20 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.23.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

