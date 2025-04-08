APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 349,601 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,695.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 349,601 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Stryker worth $128,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

SYK opened at $345.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $380.60 and a 200-day moving average of $374.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

