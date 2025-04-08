Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 301,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 152,592 shares.The stock last traded at $12.61 and had previously closed at $12.16.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $597.47 million, a P/E ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

