Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Acquires New Position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Waldencast comprises about 0.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Waldencast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Waldencast by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waldencast by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 301.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Waldencast Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waldencast plc has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WALD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WALD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.