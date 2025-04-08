American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,403 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $15,952.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 982,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,171,104.59. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

