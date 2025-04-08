AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) vs. CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Critical Review

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMB Financial and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A CFSB Bancorp -0.36% -0.06% -0.01%

Volatility and Risk

AMB Financial has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMB Financial $18.97 million 1.02 $2.19 million N/A N/A CFSB Bancorp $7.28 million 6.87 $30,000.00 ($0.01) -763.10

This table compares AMB Financial and CFSB Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

AMB Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.