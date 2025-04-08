Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,332,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,115 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.72% of Altice USA worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 85,936 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 487.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 730,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altice USA from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

