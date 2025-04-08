Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,644 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.66% of Franklin Covey worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Franklin Covey by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $264.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

