Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

OMC stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

