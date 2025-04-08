Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,641 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $19,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.96. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.